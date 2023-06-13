The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says detectives arrested a 23-year-old man on multiple charges including sexual assault and attempted murder.
On May 27, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Alexander Difoggio-Wasson after an incident on Mt. Rose Highway near Sky Tavern Ski Resort.
An investigation revealed that Difoggio-Wasson was driving eastbound on State Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway) with a teenage passenger and is suspected of intentionally driving off the roadway toward a cliff.
The vehicle was stopped after impacting a boulder and a tree. Following the impact, Difoggio-Wasson fled the scene. He was taken into custody south of the incident scene after a brief altercation with deputies.
Difoggoio-Wasson was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on May 27th on the following charges:
- Battery with a Deadly Weapon
- Fleeing the Scene of an Accident
- Obstructing and Resisting Arrest
The victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries.
The sheriff's office adds that on May 31, 2023, Difoggio-Wasson was released on bail.
Upon further investigation, detectives determined that immediately prior to the collision, Difoggio-Wasson had sexually assaulted his teenage passenger.
Evidence indicates he intentionally attempted to drive over the cliff with his victim to end both their lives.
Detectives also learned that Difoggio-Wasson is suspected to have been involved in a prior incident in December of 2022 in Incline Village with a second victim. Detectives determined the suspect sexually assaulted a second female in a manner consistent with the May 27, 2023 assault and held his victim inside his Incline Village home for hours prior to her being freed.
On June 13, 2023, Difoggio-Wasson was arrested and booked on the following charges:
- Sexual Assault (2 counts)
- False Imprisonment (2 Counts)
- Attempted Murder (1 Count)
Difoggio-Wasson is also a person of interest in a date rape drug incident that occurred in February of 2023.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Any information about Alex Difoggio-Wasson or these alleged crimes can be sent to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 or to Detective Hoops-Adams with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Detective Hoops-Adams can be contacted via phone at 775-225-0511 or Choops@washoecounty.gov.
Please reference case #WC22-6452 & WC23-2654.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this story.)