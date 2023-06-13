Arrest of Alex Difoggio-Wasson.PNG

Arrest of Alex Difoggio-Wasson.

 Washoe County Sheriff's Office

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says detectives arrested a 23-year-old man on multiple sexual assault and attempted murder charges.

On May 27, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Alexander Difoggio-Wasson after an incident on Mt. Rose Highway near Sky Tavern Ski Resort.

An investigation revealed that Difoggio-Wasson was driving eastbound on State Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway) with a teenage passenger and is suspected of intentionally driving off the roadway toward a cliff.

The vehicle was stopped after impacting a boulder and a tree.  Following the impact, Difoggio-Wasson fled the scene. He was taken into custody south of the incident scene after a brief altercation with deputies. 

Difoggoio-Wasson was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on May 27th on the following charges: 

  • Battery with a Deadly Weapon
  • Fleeing the Scene of an Accident
  • Obstructing and Resisting Arrest

The victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries.

The sheriff's office adds that on May 31, 2023, Difoggio-Wasson was released on bail.

Upon further investigation, detectives determined that immediately prior to the collision, Difoggio-Wasson had sexually assaulted his teenage passenger.

Evidence indicates he intentionally attempted to drive over the cliff with his victim to end both their lives.

Detectives also learned that Difoggio-Wasson is suspected to have been involved in a prior incident in December of 2022 in Incline Village with a second victim.  Detectives determined the suspect sexually assaulted a second female in a manner consistent with the May 27, 2023 assault and held his victim inside his Incline Village home for hours prior to her being freed.

On June 13, 2023, Difoggio-Wasson was arrested and booked on the following charges:

  • Sexual Assault (2 counts)
  • False Imprisonment (2 Counts)
  • Attempted Murder (1 Count)

Difoggio-Wasson is also a person of interest in a date rape drug incident that occurred in February of 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Any information about Alex Difoggio-Wasson or these alleged crimes can be sent to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 or to Detective Hoops-Adams with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Hoops-Adams can be contacted via phone at 775-225-0511 or Choops@washoecounty.gov.

Please reference case #WC22-6452 & WC23-2654.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this story.)