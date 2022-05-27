Caltrans is alerting motorists who will be traveling on U.S. Highway 50 between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe to traffic controls and a detour during pavement repair work near Echo Summit in June.
Beginning Tuesday, June 7 at 6 a.m., passenger vehicles and pickup trucks will be detoured via Johnson Pass Road with one-way traffic control in effect. Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected on Johnson Pass Road.
Commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles towing trailers will remain on Highway 50 over Echo Summit with one-way traffic control through the work zone. Delays of 30-45 minutes are expected over the summit.
The Johnson Pass detour is scheduled to be in effect from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9. Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.
Caltrans and its contractor, Granite Construction, will be repaving about a two-mile stretch of the highway. The 2021 Caldor Fire and winter rock fall damaged the roadway along the Echo Summit bluffs.
Highway 50 motorists also are advised of one-way traffic between Kyburz and Strawberry for ongoing repairs and hazardous tree removals due to the fire.
Motorists should expect travel delays in this area as well for the next several weeks.
(Caltrans)