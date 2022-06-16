The Regional Transportation Commission is planning to close westbound traffic on California Avenue at Booth Street beginning on Wednesday, June 22, for roadway reconstruction.
The detour is anticipated to be in effect for approximately six weeks. Westbound traffic will be detoured at Booth Street to Foster Drive to Hunter Lake Drive to Mayberry Drive to California Avenue. Eastbound traffic will not be affected.
The detour is part of the RTC’s ongoing Reno Consolidated 20-01 project to improve California Avenue and Mayberry Drive.
On California Avenue, between Booth Street and Hunter Lake Drive, the RTC will rehabilitate the roadway, make ADA improvements, create bicycle and pedestrian connectivity, add and maintain sidewalks, and improve safety.
At the California Avenue/Mayberry Drive intersection, the RTC plans to reconfigure it to a four-way intersection with crosswalks, use roadway geometrics to slow traffic entering the neighborhood, and create fewer conflict points between pedestrians, bicycles and cars, creating a safer roadway.
The RTC will also improve ADA access to the Route 16 transit stops on California Ave. near Arbutus Street and Hunter Lake Drive.
In addition to the intersection improvements mentioned above, on Mayberry Drive, from Memory Lane to California Avenue, the RTC will rehabilitate the roadway and maintain sidewalk connectivity and existing bike lanes.
RTC says the project represents a $5.4 million investment.
The project is anticipated to be complete in August 2022. All construction operations are weather permitting. Most construction will take place between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., with minimal nighttime work anticipated.
