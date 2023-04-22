The National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) recognized the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) for its dedication to Nevadans by awarding the agency the Platinum Award at its annual State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) Seminar in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The award celebrates the agency commitment to reducing fraud and promoting unemployment insurance (UI) integrity through their commitment to utilizing SIDES in processing UI benefit claims.
SIDES is a web-based system that allows the electronic transmission of information regarding UI claims between employers and state workforce agencies. The system reduces fraud and time wasted while promoting accuracy and security throughout the UI claim life cycle.
“We are thrilled to bring another award home,” said Employment Security Division Deputy Administrator Nancy Stclair. “We are proud of our staff and all they do to improve the services we provide. This award is recognition that we are heading in the right direction in supporting our unemployment insurance employer community.”
The National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) recognized 53 state workforce agencies, employers, third-party administrators (TPAs), and professional employer organizations (PEOs) during the event.
(Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation)