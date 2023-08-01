Fire crews say 'carelessly discarded smoking materials' are to blame for a house fire last Friday evening in northwest Reno.
Around 5 p.m., 25 firefighters responded to alarms going off inside the home on Canyon Park near Sharlands Avenue and Robb Drive.
No one was home when the fire started, but two dogs in the home were rescued by firefighters.
The fire caused severe fire damage to the outside deck and attic space of the home.
The Reno Fire Department would like to remind everyone that if you smoke:
* Smoke outside if possible
* Never smoke in bed or while drowsy.
* Use a deep, sturdy ash tray and place it away from anything that can burn.
* Do not place cigarettes in vegetation or set on anything combustible that can ignite, especially planter boxes or pots.
* Before you throw away butts and ashes, make sure they are out, and dousing with water or sand is the best way to do that.
* Never smoke where medical oxygen is in use.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)