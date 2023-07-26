Video circulating from earlier this month is showing an incident connected to the deaths of wild horses in Northern Nevada.
It happened during the first ten days of the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) annual wild horse roundup earlier this month.
The video is spurring outrage among horse advocates and calls for the BLM to stop using helicopters to conduct roundups.
The BLM has been using helicopters for decades to round up wild horses. The agency says it's the most efficient and safest way to move the large animals.
But, the video taken near Elko shows a different story.
The video shows a stallion snapping it's rear leg on a trap fence after being chased by a helicopter.
Elena Sullivan is one of the horse advocates who tracks the horses on the range, and manages the herd with fertility darts.
"We see them from the time they are born. It's hard for us to be blasé and go out our business and say this doesn't matter to us, because I don't know those horses in Elko, I don't know those horses in Ely, but I know my horses here on the Virginia Range and I know what this is doing to the animals, and I don't think we need to do this," said Sullivan.
The video also caught the attention of Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus who last week called the deaths "tragic" and said it "should serve as a wakeup call."
Titus recently spoke to CBS when talking about a bill she introduced to ban helicopters.
"It wasn't until some of the activist groups started tracking those roundups and taking video of them that I realized just how horrendous they are," said Titus.
The BLM issued a statement saying that the agency prioritizes the "well-being and humane care of all wild horses."
And, republican State Senator Ira Hansen is a supporter of BLM's wild horse management.
Hansen spoke about how he wants to see the population greatly reduced during a March 7 Senate Natural Resources Committee.
The committee was deliberating on Senate Bill 90 which aimed to designate wild mustangs as the official state horse for Nevada, but carried additional protections for "free roaming" horses in the Virginia Range.
"The way you're managing the Virginia Range herd right now, it's not managed. It's destroying habitat and it's destroying wildlife habitat the properly belongs to the indigenous populations of animals that are being eliminated in Storey County," said Senator Hansen.
After the most recent video was released last week, Hansen issued a press release stating that the wild horses are creating an "ecological catastrophe"
Conservations argue the wild horses are depleting resources for natural wildlife like bighorn sheep and sage grouse.
That argument is being challenged.
"Senator Hansen I'm challenging you to debate me on the topic of wild horses and public lands in Nevada," said Animal Wellness Director of Campaigns Scott Beckstead.
The debate is tentatively scheduled to take place at Lander County Convention Center in Battle Mountain for the third week of August.
"I know that I will be coming with evidence in the form of the BLM's own data showing that it is livestock, not wild horses causing harm to the range," said Beckstead.