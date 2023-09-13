Eli Rohl describes Walk-In Wednesday as the DMV equivalent of Saturday morning at Costco.
Ten minutes before the doors opened the morning of September 13th, over 200 were waiting in line, and some came as early as 2 a.m. to get a spot near the front.
Rohl, the public information officer for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, told 2 News that he understands the frustration that people feel under those conditions, but he added that the DMV has seen a marked improvement in service since they moved walk-in hours from Saturday to Wednesday this summer.
“We actually do get to crank through a lot more transactions in a Wednesday than we ever used to on Saturdays,” he said, over the noise of queue numbers being called in a busy lobby. He later added, “I don’t think that this is the horror story that people are expecting when they show up to a DMV office on a walk-in day.”
Wednesday, the average wait was just under 90 minutes. Rohl says more often, it’s closer to 30-60 minutes, and the DMV is trying to improve service time.
Step one for the Reno office is hiring more personnel. At maximum staffing, the office has 120 personnel. Right now, there are 100 employees.
“The governor approved unprecedented raises for state workers this past legislative session. It was like 12% this year and 11% next year. That’s crazy,” Rohl said. “And so we are waiting to see what kind of impact that has on our hiring efforts.”
State-wide, DMV offices are also working toward technology upgrades. Rohl says the department currently uses a legacy system that’s doesn’t cross-communicate well. It’s not designed for mobile transactions or online payments.
“We’re in the middle of a giant transformation effort, where we’re working with older systems that are from the turn of the century. It’s dated,” Rohl said.
He’s says by 2025, customers will be able to handle most of their DMV transactions from their couches. “You’re going to be able to take care of so much business from your phone it’s going to be ridiculous. You probably won’t even have to come in here.”
But until those improvements happen, customers are still caught in a catch-22. As of Sept. 13, the earliest open DMV appointment in Reno is the afternoon of Nov. 7. Without an appointment, the obvious option is to walk in on Wednesdays.
Rohl says there are still tricks to beat the line.
“We actively encourage people not to wait in line at 8 a.m.,” he wrote in an email to 2 News. “In some cases, it works against people who are trying to get stuff done quickly.”
Instead, he said, arrive during the slow hours. By 10 a.m., the crowd that lined up all night to wait for the doors to open is usually receiving services, and wait times drop. The same thing happens at 3 p.m. after the lunch break rush.
Alternatively, keep an eye out for appointment cancellations.
Refreshing the DMV’s scheduling website Wednesday afternoon, a Saturday afternoon appointment less than a month out popped up on the page. But it won’t be there if you look for it now – a 2 News reporter beat you to it.