New Nevada residents can transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV’s metro offices in Reno, Carson City, Henderson and Las Vegas will serve new residents as walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day on Nov. 8.
Voters can register, update or view their registration online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov.
The Silver State also offers same-day registration.
Existing Nevada residents who need to update their address can do so online at dmv.nv.gov or by bringing proof of address change to the polls when they vote. They will not be accepted as a walk-in customer.
