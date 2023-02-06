In its first full month of operation in January, a new automated chat feature on the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles website assisted more than 90,000 customers with basic DMV information.
“The chatbot is easy to use and has the potential to divert up to 30% of phone calls made to the Department,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “It’s among the first of many major improvements to come. Within the next few years, nearly all DMV transactions will become available online.”
The Department Transformation Effort (DTE), a four-year project to overhaul the agency and its IT infrastructure, is also working on other additions -
* Customers waiting for a driver’s license or ID card can now check the card’s production and mailing status through their MyDMV account
* The DMV launched a pilot program February 1 to enable auto dealers to submit vehicle title paperwork online
* A new case management system for the Compliance Enforcement Division will launch in March. Customers will be able to submit complaints against auto dealers or other DMV licensees online.
See dmv.nv.gov/dmvfuture for more information.
(Nevada DMV)