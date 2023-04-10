Since Roe v. Wade fell, states with strict abortion bans are trying to reach outside their borders to keep their residents from getting abortions in other states. But legal observers say there’s no precedent offering guidance about what would hold up in court. Arguments about the laws could be rooted in clauses of the U.S. Constitution that require states to respect the laws of other states. Or they could be argued based on potentially conflicting clauses that recognize the right to travel among states and that restrict the ability of states to impair interstate commerce. Abortion is banned in all stages of pregnancy in 13 states.