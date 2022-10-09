U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that $21,001,611 in federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, Tribes, and nonprofit organizations in the state of Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs.
These awards come through various programs at the Department of Justice (DOJ).
“I’m always working to make sure Nevada has the resources it needs to deter crime and prosecute offenders,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “These funds will support efforts all over the state to prevent human trafficking and school violence, address behavioral health issues, and help law enforcement keep communities safe.”
Over $6.7 million of this funding will go to programs in the Reno area. In addition, the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribes will receive $549,211.
A list of the grantees and awards is available HERE, and includes awards to programs and law enforcement agencies to combat human trafficking, fund substance abuse prevention and treatment, combat domestic violence, and support school safety.