From almost the moment he first rode down the escalator in Trump Tower, a question has loomed over the Republican Party: Is this the moment to break from Donald Trump? Elected Republicans have wavered at times. But after almost eight years of near-constant scandal, Republicans have rallied behind Trump over and over again. Now, the limits of their loyalty are being tested anew as Trump prepares for the unprecedented possibility that he may soon face criminal charges for his part in a hush money scheme involving an alleged former mistress. Most Republicans appear to be behind Trump even as others line up against him in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.