A portion of Donner Pass Road that has been closed since a June 9th rock fall is estimated to reopen on Labor Day weekend, according to a Facebook post from Nevada County in California.
The portion of the road that has been closed is about a mile west of Donner Lake. The rock fall, estimated at 40 tons, destabilized the hillside, necessitating geotechnical studies of unstable hillside rocks.
The slope needs to be stabilized and the road where the rock fall happened repaired, along with a guardrail and retaining wall.
That work is expected to begin by the end of July.
For now, the area around the rock fall is closed not just for drivers but for hiking, biking and climbing.