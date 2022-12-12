Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community and Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage.
The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline.
The center will be open all night in response to the cold temperatures affecting the Tahoe area.
Douglas County says it has no further information on Power Restoration at this time.
For additional information on Nevada Energy the Power Outage visit NV Energy