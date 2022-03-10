The Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s office is currently accepting applications for Election Workers.
The temporary paid position has a flexible schedule and works for the Clerk Elections office.
If you are interested in applying to be an Election Worker during the 2022 elections, you can visit Election Worker | Job Details tab | Career Pages (governmentjobs.com)
Application, job description, compensation, essential functions, and qualifications can also be found in the link above.
Successful candidates must be able to work the Election Day, June 14, 2022 and or November 8, 2022.