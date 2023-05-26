UPDATE: Deputies say he's been found alive and well. He's been treated for minor injuries.
----
Douglas County deputies need your help finding a man last seen in Gardnerville on Thursday night.
Richard Turissini was last seen in the area of Reflection Court around 7:30 p.m.
Deputies say Richard has medical conditions that limits his ability be on his own. Richard doesn't speak and hear very well.
He is 5'10", weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and light beard.
He was seen wearing eye glasses, a blue checked shirt, dark pants, dark shoes, and a Reno Aces hat.
They say Richard likes to visit the Carson Valley Inn.
Deputies say call 911 if you seen him.