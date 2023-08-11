Douglas County deputies need your help finding a woman in a hotel room burglary case.
Deputies say the woman went into a guest's room inside Bally's Lake Tahoe on July 19th and stolen $2,000 worth of items.
The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, about 5'6" to 5'9" tall with long brown or auburn-colored hair. She has tattoos on both her upper arms.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Douglas County Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Investigator Wharton at 775-586-7253. Reference DCSO case number 23SO17616.