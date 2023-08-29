Douglas County deputies need your help finding a man suspected of stealing credit cards during a car burglary and then using them at nearby stores.
Deputies say the man bought about $1,500 worth of merchandise from several places near Stateline and South Lake Tahoe.
The suspect is described as white, about 5'10" to 6' feet tall with light-brown facial hair.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Douglas County Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Investigator Wharton at 775-586-7253. Reference DCSO case number 23SO14819.