Police are warning neighbors in Gardnerville to be aware of catalytic converter thefts.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says two recent thefts have happened in the Long Valley Road area.
The latest theft, which happened early Tuesday, targeted Ford F-250 pickup trucks likely due to familiarity with the location of the catalytic converter and higher ground clearance, which provides easier access to the part.
Deputies are asking residents in the 700 block of Long Valley to review home security systems including “Ring” doorbells to see if they may have any recorded footage of the suspects.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 775-782-9905.