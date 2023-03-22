The Jacksons don't live on a floodplain, but you wouldn't know that looking at their front yard.
For 11 days, their home off Leviathan Mine Road has been sitting in almost a foot of water. The water has been stagnant for so long that it's frozen over multiple times, and snow is building up on top.
Morgan Jackson says he and his neighbors have suspected since December that poor drainage in the area would cause flooding.
"I think it's just now setting in for us, one, how lucky we were to get out ... but just how avoidable this entire situation was," he said.
Jackson says that he and his neighbors have been contacting Douglas County, along with state and federal agencies, to try to figure out who is in charge of maintaining the street and storm drains.
And that's the crux of the problem: Douglas County road maintenance maps show Leviathan, Toll Road, and New Hope Court as private and non-maintained roads.
The county emphasized that in a statement on Wednesday:
"We at Douglas County are deeply saddened that so many of our residents have been impacted by the recent flood event. ... To date, the March 2023 flood has caused an estimated $5.6 million in public-infrastructure damage at more than 100 locations in Douglas County alone.
"Douglas County does not own or maintain Leviathan Mine Road nor the drainage infrastructure in the area. We remain committed to supporting recovery efforts where we have the legal jurisdiction to do so."
With no agency to maintain the road, Morgan Jackson, his wife, and their two young daughters don't know how long their home will remain underwater.
Once it drains, they'll have to assess the damage to their property. Jackson says that a sinkhole opened up underneath their home while they were in the process of evacuating. But as scary as the moment was, the true agony has been waiting for relief.
"There's not much you can do until the water goes down," Jackson said.
The Jackson family and others in the neighborhood will be paying out-of-pocket for the flood damage to their homes. Many don't have flood insurance because flooding has not historically been a risk off Leviathan Mine Road.
The Jacksons have started a GoFundMe to cover the damage. Click here to visit their page.