The Douglas County Historic Courthouse is currently experiencing a network/phone outage that is affecting all County departments located within the building.
Due to the outage, those departments are not able to receive any calls, but they are able to receive email communication.
To reach the affected departments, please use the corresponding email addresses listed below until this technical issue is resolved:
- Clerk’s Office
- Election Office
- Treasurer’s Office
- Assessor’s Office
- Recorder’s Office
Currently, there is no estimated time on a resolution.
The Douglas County IT team is working quickly to resolve the outage.