A precautionary evacuation warning has been issued for the Buckeye/Dangberg Reservoir area due to a possible reservoir overflow which could affect homes and property in the area.

The affected area includes less than 50 homes; however, the overflow could impact other property infrastructure in the area.

View a map of the affected area here: Evacuation Warning Area (douglasnv.us)

 The Douglas County Community and Senior Center (1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410) has been opened as an evacuation center. Pets are welcome. Livestock may be brought to the Douglas County Fairgrounds (920 Dump Rd, Gardnerville, NV 89410).

To reduce the potential impacts, the County is currently working on mitigation efforts to lessen the impacts or prevent the overflow.

Details of the Precautionary Evacuation Warning are as follows: “Alerts people in an affected area (s) of potential threat to life and property. People who need additional time should consider evacuating at this time. An Evacuation Warning considers the probability that an area will be affected and prepares people for a potential evacuation.  Residents should prepare personal belongings including pets and livestock for evacuation. Advance measures should be taken to prevent harm to individuals with mobility issues or other types of access and functional needs. Due to the nature of emergency activity, ample time to issue a precautionary warning may not always be available.”

An official list of evacuation terminology and procedures can be found here: Evacuation Terminology and Procedures - Douglas County, Nevada (douglascountynv.gov)

Sand and sandbag locations in northern Nevada can be found here: https://www.2news.com/news/flood-advisory-extends-through-sunday-night-several-counties-offering-sandbags/article_fabee504-bc79-11ed-a931-fb362ac6ebcd.html

