Douglas County phone systems are experiencing service interruptions caused by regional phone outages.
There is currently no estimated time of resolution.
The Douglas County 911 emergency line is currently not affected; however, the non-emergency dispatch line (775-782-5126) is being impacted. Those with non-emergency calls may need to try more than once to get through.
There are also interruptions in transferring callers to other County services due to the issue. If the public needs to reach the following services, we recommend trying to call them directly:
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Records: 775-782-9933
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Jail: 775-782-9922
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Admin: 775-782-9900
Douglas County Civil Court: 775-782-9942
