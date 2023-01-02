Wintry weather has prompted the Douglas County School District to close for Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
"Douglas County School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. While we commend and appreciate the snow removal efforts of our district facilities staff, we will unfortunately not be ready to welcome students back tomorrow morning. District staff will continue to work to clear the massive amount of snow at our school sites, and to dig out our school buses with the goal of being open by Wednesday, January 4th. This delay will hopefully provide additional time for power restoration to many DCSD employees and families, and give Douglas County and our local Townships additional time to clear side streets that are necessary travel routes when school is in session."
We would like to thank Douglas County residents for their patience during these winter storms. First responders—along with state, county, and local employees—are working around the clock to keep our community safe. We’re working to clear the roads of snow as quickly as possible.— Douglas County, NV (@CountyofDouglas) January 2, 2023