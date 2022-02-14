The Douglas County Sheriff’s Advisory Council (DCSAC) and Lisa Malof, Philanthropist and the “Angel of Tahoe”, have donated $10,000.00 each to purchase two new radar trailers for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The radar trailers are calibrated for accuracy and read the approaching vehicle’s speed. This speed will display on a large sign, to advise the driver of their speed. If the vehicle speed is exceeding the posted and programmed speed limit, red and blue lights and the vehicle speed flashes, advising the driver to slow down.
The DCSAC radar trailer will be primarily deployed in the Valley / East Fork Township, while the Lisa Malof radar trailer will be primarily deployed at Lake Tahoe / Tahoe Township, in Douglas County.
The Radar Trailers are deployed almost daily by Citizen Patrol Members in areas where speeding complaints are received or where Sheriff Office personnel deem there is a need.
If you believe there is a vehicle speeding problem in your area, you can call the Citizen Patrol Office at 775-783-6466, to request that a radar trailer be set-up in your neighborhood.