Weather Alert

...SHOWERS SUNDAY, IMPACTFUL WINTER STORM EARLY NEXT WEEK... * A quiet weather pattern will continue through the start of the weekend with cool and dry weather prevailing. Take advantage of the break in the weather for recovery, rest, and clean-up efforts. * A weak and fast moving system will bring light Sierra snow and light valley rain late Saturday night and Sunday. While snowfall amounts look light by Sierra standards, snow accumulations may still present travel impacts across Sierra passes. * There is increasing confidence in another impactful winter storm early next week. While the details still need to be ironed out, a prolonged period of Sierra snowfall is likely Monday through Wednesday. Multiple feet of snow are possible in the Sierra backcountry with significant accumulations down in Sierra communities from Lake Tahoe southward into the eastern Sierra of Mono County. * Western Nevada valleys could could see a mix of rain snow with this storm with slushy accumulations and travel impacts possible.