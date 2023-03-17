The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office would like the public’s assistance identifying a burglary suspect.
On March 3, 2023, an unidentified male subject entered the Walmart store, located at 3770 US-395 in Carson City.
The Sheriff's Office says the man stole several electronic items from the Walmart store.
If you have any information regarding the identification of this suspect or burglary, please call Investigator J. Scott Battcher of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 775-782-9908. Reference DCSO case #23so05668.
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)