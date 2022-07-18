Search crews with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and South Lake Tahoe recovered the body of a man who drowned near Zephyr Cove Monday.
The incident was reported around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 where the Sheriff's Office says a man fell into the water after attempting to secure his boat to a buoy.
Due to the cold water, the man was unable to get back on the boat and sunk below.
A tweet from Tahoe Douglas Fire mentions that the victim may have been found 20' below the water.
The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office
