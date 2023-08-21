As students in Douglas County return to class, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has some advice for parents.
In a post on their Facebook page, the DCSO warned about the dangers of oversharing details about children online, saying that keeping that information private can help keep children safe at school.
The Sheriff's Office recommends limiting the amount of personal; information you share online about your kids and especially not sharing their school details, including the school's name or your child's class.
The DCSO says they will share more tips in the coming days on their Facebook page.