The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is training deputies on how to better prepare for active shooter situations.
The sheriff's office is teaming up with the school district to train each deputy this week.
The training is designed to give each deputy the tools they need to respond - and confront - a possible shooter.
The sheriff's office tells us they've conducted this type of training for more than 20 years and will continue to prepare for worst case scenarios.
“Our partnership with the School District is so important,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley. “I can’t thank Superintendent Keith Lewis enough for allowing us to train at the schools so we are prepared and familiar with them in the event of an active shooter incident. I hope and pray we never have a shooting in our schools, but I am confident we are prepared should it happen.”