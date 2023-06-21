The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning Northern Nevada of an increase in two types of scams.
The first one is called "sextortion" where the victim gets lured into an online relationship, then coerced into sharing compromising material of themselves.
Victims are often teenagers.
The second scam is a phone scam where an A.I. produced caller is made to sound like a loved one asking for bail.
This sends the target on a phone call chase with false contact information for A.I. generated low officials demanding payment through crypto currency or wire transfer.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office advises victims of sextortion to call local law enforcement or the FBI.
For bail scams, they say to call jails directly to confirm an inmates arrest and not rely on contact information given in phone calls.
They say the U.S. government and law enforcement won't demand payment for warrants, bail or fine, and they do not take payment by crypto or wire.