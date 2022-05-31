The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the upcoming Carson Valley Days Celebration weekend Friday, June 10th, 2022 through Sunday, June 12th, 2022.
Due to the high volume of traffic within the Minden/Gardnerville town areas, the Sheriff's Office recommends locals to use extra precautions when travelling through the towns.
As a reminder, US Highway 395 from Buckeye Road to Waterloo Lane will be closed on Saturday, June 12th, 2022 from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for the Carson Valley Days Parade.
There will be an alternate route clearly marked for motor vehicles passing through south and northbound US Highway 395.
All surface streets between Buckeye Road and Waterloo lane will have closed access to US Highway 395. No vehicles will be allowed to park along the parade route.
Extra Deputies of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be assigned to several levels of enforcement during the parade and activities following.
For more information regarding the parade, you can visit CARSON VALLEY DAYS – Carson Valley #85 (carsonvalley2030.com)