Douglas County recently announced that Utility Systems Technician Jeff Michalak has been recognized as the New Wastewater Operator of the Year by the State of Nevada Rural Water Association.
The award recognizes those that have shown exceptional skill, expertise, and professionalism within their field.
“I’m thrilled that Jeff has been recognized for his hard work and dedication to Douglas County,” said County Manager Patrick Cates. “His commitment to his field of expertise is unparalleled, and he absolutely deserves this distinction by the Nevada Rural Water Association.”
Michalak has worked at the Douglas County wastewater treatment plant since early 2021. Originally from Wisconsin, he moved to Lake Tahoe in 1993, and has lived in Douglas County ever since.
“My favorite part of the job is that every day ends up being different,” Michalak said. “You never know what might happen or what you will end up working on that day. This job also involves a lot of biology and science. I spend a lot of time doing repair and maintenance type of work, which I have always enjoyed. There is so much to learn and you can always keep advancing your knowledge.”
The Douglas County Utilities Division provides water and sewer services that meet all regulatory standards and needs of the community, and are delivered in a cost-effective manner.
Water services include production, storage, treatment, distribution, environmental testing, maintenance, and watershed management. Wastewater services include treatment, collection, environmental testing, maintenance, and effluent management. The division also provides 24-hour emergency response for all services.
(Douglas County)