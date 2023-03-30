Douglas High School was placed on a brief lockdown on Thursday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they on scene are investigating at the Minden school.
They add "there is currently no active threat to any schools in Douglas County."
No other immediate information was available.
Douglas High School was locked down for a brief time this morning, Thursday, March 30. DCSO is on scene investigating. There is currently no active threat to any schools in Douglas County.— Douglas Co Sheriff (@DouglasSheriff) March 30, 2023