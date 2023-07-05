On Wednesday, July 5, the tech company nZero held a ribbon cutting at its new headquarters in the old downtown Reno post office.
Attendees included Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen, and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.
Founded in 2019, nZero helps businesses and organizations keep track of their environmental impact with the goal of helping them reduce their carbon emissions.
"If you think of like traditional accounting software that every business in the world uses to manage their money, what we're basically doing is helping people manage their environmental impact, manage how much emissions they're creating and then help them find ways to reduce that impact," nZero CEO Adam Kramer says.
The company's clients include Washoe County and the city of Reno.
As they open the doors of their new home, NZero looks to fill 15 open positions that range from interns to software engineers and environmental scientists.