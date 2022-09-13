A Memorial Garden will be dedicated to the late City of Reno Mayor, Bob Cashell, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend this short service at Bicentennial Park, located at First and Ralston Streets in downtown Reno.
Cashell (1938-2020) served the City of Reno as mayor from 2002-2014. He was known as “The People’s Mayor” because of his approachable manner.
“He touched so many lives with his larger than life personality,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said. “He loved the entire Reno community like they were his very own family. His legacy will forever be remembered as one of Reno’s greatest.”
The garden is a project of The Rotary Club of Reno, where he was a member. It is made of perennial red, white and blue flowering plants in recognition of Cashell’s patriotism.
Free parking is available from 4 to 6 p.m. at the City Hall Parking Garage at First and Center Streets.
It is about a 5- to 10-minute walk from the parking garage to Bicentennial Park.