Downtown Reno Courthouse Evacuated After Powder Found in Envelope

Authorities are on scene of a possible hazmat situation in downtown Reno.
Officials have evacuated the building at 350 South Center Street.
Officers responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. on Friday. They say three people were exposed to a powder found inside an envelope, which will be tested. The three affected people are being checked out by REMSA - so far, they tell us the people are ok.
South Virginia Street is currently shut down between First Street and Court Street. Court Street is currently shut down between South Virginia and Sierra Street.
Washoe County deputies say there is no threat to the public.
Agencies that responded include: Reno Fire Department, Reno Police Department and Hazmat crews. The FBI is also on responding since the courthouse is a government building.
This is a developing story. Any updates will be found here.