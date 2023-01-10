The Northern Nevada Dr. MLK Jr. Memorial Committee, in cooperation with the Nevada Interfaith Association, invites the community to the 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Memorial Service.
The event will honor Dr. Bayo Curry Winchell for her medical and COVID work within the community, Sean Savoy for his work while serving as the commissioner/chair of the Reno Human Rights Commission, and Black Wall Street for their work in providing social resources and services within the community
Dr. Bayo Curry Winchell will be the keynote speaker. The theme for this year is “Our Voice, Our Power.”
The Northern Nevada Dr. MLK Jr. Memorial Committee has been working to ensure the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stays alive in Northern Nevada. They hope this event will inspire the community to take action to support human and civil rights in their day-to-day interactions and work.
This event will be held on Sunday, January 16 at 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center, 925 Riverside Dr., Reno, NV. Our goal is that this event will inspire the community to take action in support of human and civil rights in their day-to-day interactions and work.
The 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Memorial Caravan will be held on Monday, January 17, 2023, at 10:30 am at the Bethel AME Church, 2655 North Rock Blvd., Sparks, NV.