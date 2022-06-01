Dragon Lights Festival
Kellene Stockwell

The Dragon Lights Festival will return to Reno’s Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens within Rancho San Rafael Park for six weeks this summer.

Beginning July 1 through August 12, the Festival will run every evening from 6-10:30 p.m.

This year's festival will feature more than 40 new displays. 

Tickets are now on sale at https://dragonlightsreno.org/

The Dragon Lights Festival is offering an early bird discount of $5 on general and children’s admission tickets purchased from June 1-14 using the code EARLYDRAGON.