The Dragon Lights Festival will return to Reno’s Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens within Rancho San Rafael Park for six weeks this summer.
Beginning July 1 through August 12, the Festival will run every evening from 6-10:30 p.m.
This year's festival will feature more than 40 new displays.
Tickets are now on sale at https://dragonlightsreno.org/
The Dragon Lights Festival is offering an early bird discount of $5 on general and children’s admission tickets purchased from June 1-14 using the code EARLYDRAGON.