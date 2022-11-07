Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * CHANGES...Changed the start time to 4 AM PST Tuesday due to snowfall expected during the morning commute. Tuesday snowfall amounts remain unchanged. * WHAT...Snow expected. Tuesday snowfall totals of 1 to 3 inches for Reno-Sparks, 3 to 6 inches for Carson Valley, and 6 to 10 inches for the foothills about 5,000 feet. Locally higher totals are possible in the foothills west of Highway 395 and south of US-50. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... While there may be breaks in snowfall during the advisory period, hazardous road conditions may persist as cold temperatures will help to refreeze wet road surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall could cause considerable travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&