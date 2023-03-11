On Saturday, The Dreams Foundation collected donations for children at Renown Heatlh at Chuy's at Rancharrah.
They collected blankets, pajamas and monetary donations for kids in the hospital.
For some of the organizers at the event, the cause is personal.
"My son was in the NICU in 2016 for 30 days," Sarah Carmona Zink, Director of The Dreams Foundation said. "He was born with gastroschisis, which means that his intestines formed on the outside of his body. So with our stay, we received amazing care and the staff from Renown so we've always wanted to give back."
If you'd like to learn more or donate, you can visit their website here: Give – Dreams Foundation – Make a Donation Today (dreamsfoundationinc.com)