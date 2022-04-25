The Desert Research Institute (DRI) and the Discovery will be holding their first family-friendly Science Distilled event as part of the Northern Nevada Science & Technology Festival.
DRI scientist Ted Hartwell will be presenting three sessions of a kid-centered talk about the interesting directions that a career in the sciences has taken him.
The program content is most suitable for those ages nine and up and participants will take home a free moon crater activity kit to launch their own adventure at home.
The event will take place on Tuesday, April 26 at the Patagonia Outlet on Center Street in Reno, at 5 pm, 6:15 pm, and 7:30 pm
The festival inspires and connects our community with the power of science and technology happening throughout northern Nevada.
To learn more, you can visit their website here: Northern Nevada Science & Technology Festival | (nnsciencefest.org)