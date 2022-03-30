NV Energy is giving a grant of $150,000 to the Desert Research Institute. It's earmarked for a new advanced modeling tool, simulating weather, fire and smoke for firefighting and prescribed fire operations.
DRI told us, this tool for wildfires will be much more advanced than anything we have now. Modeling simulations of fire and smoke behavior coming from fires.
Tim Brown, a Research Professor at DRI says "Models like this help forecast and determine just how fast the fire might spread."
Brown mentions, they'll be creating a great learning tool for firefighters with fire mitigation efforts and how they'll deal with different situations. As the modeling tool shows how different fires will react, when the fire season does come around.
They can also show firefighters simulations of active fires and give status updates on what the fires might do in the future.
Doug Cannon, the CEO of NV Energy tells us "Ultimately what this is all about today is keeping our community safe, and to be able to keep the lights on reliably and also safely, so we don't have to experience the effects of wildfire in our community."
NV Energy says this tool will be helpful especially with how much climate change has increased the chances for wildfires.