The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says one of their deputies arrested a driver after a short chase on Friday.
On March 24, 2023 at 11:52 a.m. a DCSO Deputy was traveling northbound on Highway 395 near Muller Lane, when the driver of a white GMC truck allegedly passed cars on the shoulder of the highway.
The Deputy attempted to stop the truck with their emergency lights and sirens.
The vehicle didn't yield and turned west into the median striking a cable barrier.
The Sheriff's Office says the driver ran from the crash for approximately 300 yards before the Deputy and a citizen were able to take the subject into custody.
The road was closed for a short time and is now open in all directions.
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)