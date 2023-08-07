A jury found a Sparks man guilty of felony hit-&-run after he sideswiped a car, causing it to roll several times and injuring the driver and passenger in September 2022.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says 56-year-old Charles Deichert was driving when he hit a car causing it to roll four times on the U.S. 395 south off-ramp at Clear Acre.
Authorities say Deichert told them he didn't check the lanes when he exited at the off-ramp, causing the other car to swerve and instead of stopping, he continued to drive off.
Deichert will be sentenced on September 27th.