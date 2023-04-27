A 36-year-old driver is dead after a truck rollover crash on I-80 west of Winnemucca last weekend.
Nevada State Police say the crash happened near mile marker 166 in Humboldt County about 7 p.m. on April 23rd.
NSP says Jeremy Billie of Chinle, Arizona was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck westbound when for some unknown reason he went off the roadway, overcorrected to the left, crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a concrete drainage culvert and overturned.
NSP says Billie was not wearing a seat belt and died on scene.
Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
If you have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.
(NSP contributed to this report.)