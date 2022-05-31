Nevada State Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a man in Wadsworth on earlier this month.
On Saturday, May 7, 2022, at approximately 3:56 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a vehicle traveling east on IR-80 in the area of SR-439 (USA Parkway) that was failing to maintain its travel lane on multiple occasions.
A Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, guiding the vehicle to the right shoulder and bringing it to a stop.
The vehicle then made a U-turn on the highway and began driving wrong way on IR-80, westbound in the eastbound #1 travel lane.
A preliminary investigation says a black Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling east On I-80 where the right front of the ford struck the right front of the Jeep.
The driver of the Ford (Alexander Richard Emm, a 20-year-old Yerington resident) succumbed to his injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Impairment is suspected in this crash.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.)
(Nevada State Police)