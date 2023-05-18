A driver was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash on I-80 west of Wadsworth late last month, Nevada State Police say.
NSP says the unidentified driver of a Kia was heading east in the wrong direction when it hit an International semi-truck head-on, near Washoe mile marker 45, just before 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 30.
NSP says the Kia driver died on scene.
The person's name will be released by the Washoe County Medical Examiners after family is notified.
There's no immediate word on if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.