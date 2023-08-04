A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with the eligibility for parole after 8 years.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says 51-year-old Carmen Delantrindad-Carbajal previously pled guilty to DUI Causing Substantial Bodily Harm. This sentence is the maximum allowed by law for the charged offense.
On February 5th of last year, Nevada State Patrol troopers responded to a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near Panther Valley.
On scene, troopers were told that the driver of one car had been taken to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and severe spinal cord injuries.
Authorities say troopers spoke with the other driver, Delantrindad-Carbajal, and learned that the victim’s car had broken down and she had parked on the shoulder, awaiting a tow truck when he hit the victim's car with his truck.
Authorities say Delantrindad-Carbajal had a blood alcohol content of 0.182, which is more than double the legal limit of 0.08.
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office contributed to this report.)