Washoe County deputies are investigating after they say someone used their car as a weapon in Mogul.
Patrol Deputies were first called to the vicinity of Union Pacific Railroad tracks in East Mogul shortly before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, where a man had been struck by a vehicle. The victim states he witnessed a younger female in distress inside a newer, blue Chevy Cruz, and as he interacted with her and the male driver – the man sped off, hitting the victim.
Investigators are looking for the driver, 44-year-old Troy Stratton, after they believe he hit someone in east Mogul near the railroad tracks early Wednesday morning.
Stratton is 5'10" tall, has brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.
They say he was driving a dark-colored Chevy Cruz with Nevada license plate 238ZVP.
If you know anything that can help investigators, call 911, or call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.